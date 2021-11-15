French wines on the first plane bound for the USA after borders re-open

T

he day US borders reopened to foreign travellers on November 8, Aurélien Piffaut, CEO of Famille Piffaut Vins & Domaines, wasted no time – he was already on a plane bound for the States. “I’ll be spending 5 days there, with a two-day exhibition in San Francisco, then 1 day in Chicago and 1 day in NYC”, explains Piffaut, who heads up the company behind the iconic Crémant de Bourgogne brand, Veuve Ambal. For twenty long months, he found it extremely challenging to canvass the market for new clients and launch new products without in-person contact. “We compensated by hosting video conferences, but there is no substitute for being there in person”.

His viewpoint is shared by Olivier Rivain, USA export director for Sancerre-based firm Joseph Mellot, where 20% of exports and 10% of turnover come from the US market: “It is such a great feeling to be able to return to the United States. As soon as the borders re-opened, we made ourselves fully available. We have a need and a duty to see our clients as soon as possible”.

His approach stands in stark contrast to the tack taken by Jean Trimbach of the eponymous Alsace company: “Deep down, nothing will change, except that we haven’t been there for a year and a half. We’re just going to continue to travel there and spread the word about Alsace wines in the United States, as we’ve been doing for 35-40 years, with five or six trips there a year”. The leading exporter of Alsace wines to the USA since 1978, Maison Trimbach markets its wines across the entire country and sells an average 35,000 cases a year in the US, primarily on the East and West coasts. In Trimbach’s opinion, lack of physical presence in this significant market was less harmful to sales than the impact of the pandemic on the restaurant industry.