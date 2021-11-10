Champagne's Unesco mission is launching an 'embellishment pact' for the region

l

“It is extremely fortunate to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site”, says Amandine Crespin, director of the Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars Mission. “Of the 43,000 historic sites in France, only 49 are listed as Unesco sites”. Six years after it was awarded Unesco status, the mission is brimming with actions and plans to promote and protect Champagne’s wine heritage. A new action plan has just been revealed, including a pact to embellish the wine region. Three to four pilot sites will be supported each year to foster a more dynamic approach to aesthetics. The first pilot site will focus on the route through Montchenot in Villers-Allerand, Marne.

The issue of wind turbines, which is highly significant to Marne, was mentioned. “The aim is not to wrap Champagne up in cotton wool”, explains Jean-Luc Barbier, chairman of the Mission's scientific council and former director of the Champagne marketing board. “Our heritage must be progressive and active”. A wind turbine charter, established in 2008 and adapted in 2015, sets out the principle of an exclusion zone of 10 km from the vineyards and 20 km for the vigilance area for wind turbines, irrespective of their height. The Council of State is due to rule on the dispute between the Unesco Mission and the promoters of a 13-turbine wind farm in Pocancy-Champigneul, Marne.