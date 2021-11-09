The French wine industry's first 'entreprise à mission' is in Languedoc

B

LB Vignobles, which is based at Domaine de la Jasse in Combaillaux North of Montpellier, claims to be the first ‘entreprise à mission in the French wine industry. “The Sociétés à Mission observatory has confirmed that no farmer has yet been awarded this title”, claims Morgane Le Breton, the company's marketing and communications manager. Although the wine merchant Ethic Drinks and investor platform Terra Hominis share the status, BLB Vignobles is the first ‘entreprise à mission’ from the vine through to the bottle. It won’t be the last, however, as AOC Ventoux has just written its mission statement, which is the first step to becoming an ‘entreprise à mission’.

The status of ‘entreprise à mission’ is a legal concept stemming from the 2019 Pact bill and it allows BLB Vignobles to display and assert its values in a manifesto. “It is statutory and therefore enforceable. The company can be sued if it does not apply its objectives and missions. It's very binding and goes beyond simply stating goals”, says Bruno Le Breton, manager of BLB Vignobles. The company owns 50 hectares of vineyards, posts turnover of €3 million and ordinarily markets 1 million bottles, half to the trade and the other half directly via the estate.

To avoid greenwashing, the company has set up a mission committee to check that what is said is actually done with the many stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, local residents, local authorities and institutions. “The wine industry is often insular”, comments Bruno Le Breton, who claims it is better to go out and collect insight about people’s expectations rather than try and imagine them: “Our tack is all about compromise. The best practices that we have introduced are those that have convincing economic and social benefits, such as reducing bottle weight and installing collection-retrieval panels”, he concludes.