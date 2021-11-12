Château Rieussec breaks with Sauternes Grand Cru conventions

N

othing looks more like a bottle of Sauternes than another bottle of Sauternes – a transparent Bordeaux-shaped bottle, golden label with a crown etc. But the 2019 vintage of Château Rieussec (Domaines Barons de Rothschild, Lafite) moves away from this rather old-hat tradition – although the crown is kept, it is displayed on a silkscreen label on a bottle that is broader and shorter and has a hallmark second cork, lending the packaging a ‘cup-and-ball’ feel. “The wine inside hasn’t changed. There is still a conventional cork to store our first wine for 50 to 100 years, but we are adding a second cork to allow consumers to easily re-cork an opened bottle after a meal and serve another glass for the aperitif”, explains Jean de Roquefeuil, director of the 85-hectare Château Rieussec which has just started switching to organic.

“There was a need for renewal”, claims de Roquefeuil, who admits to being a traditionalist and says he would not have been bold enough to push the boundaries so far: “We gave carte blanche to the Swiss agency Big Game to get an outside view”. The aim is to reposition Sauternes and make it less of a pudding and foie gras wine for Christmas and the New Year, and more of an aperitif and food-friendly wine. The bottle format, which is more akin to a bottle of port, brings Sauternes into a more relaxed and modern world. With a retail price tag of over €100 a bottle, as compared with €50 to €70 in recent times, Château Rieussec is undeniably moving upmarket. “The price of our wines is now on a par with what they cost to produce”, says de Roquefeuil. The new packaging, along with a change in the style of the wine – which is now fresher with less residual sugar – are enabling the Domaines Barons de Rothschild estate to reposition its status.