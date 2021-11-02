Róbert Wessman, the Icelander investing in the future of Bergerac

T

here was a change of ownership for the 40-hectare Verdots vineyard in Bergerac and Monbazillac on 26 October. Fourth-generation winegrower David Fourtout at the helm of the Périgord estate sold the property to Icelandic billionaire Róbert Wessman, head of the Alvogen and Alvotech pharmaceutical groups, which specialise in biosimilar drugs. The sale was certainly not on the agenda for the vendor, but a necessity for the buyer. “We were going to build a winery in the gardens of Château Saint-Cernin, which Róbert Wessman has owned for 20 years, but considering the cost, he told me that he could buy an estate for the same amount and so we went knocking on neighbours’ doors”, recalls James de Roany, CEO of Maison Wessman.

Negotiations lasted 15 months, which was the length of time it took to persuade the owner to sell for an undisclosed amount. “When I saw them coming, I told them it wasn't for sale. But they wanted it and ultimately, everything is up for sale”, jokes Fourtout, who will stay on at the estate as a consultant, and will set up another winery nearby. The deliberate choice of this estate is both a challenge and a gamble on the future: “The property’s soils are the same as in Saint-Émilion, but with less rain. Bergerac is less well-known, but we hope to show the world that its wines can be as good as, if not better, than the fine wines of Bordeaux”, says Róbert Wessman, who has owned Château de Saint-Cernin in the Dordogne for the past twenty years.

Although money is apparently not an issue, the Icelandic investor has not chosen a ‘Clos’ in Burgundy or a farmhouse in Provence, but rather “a wine region we believe in”. Róbert Wessman will be investing a substantial amount of money in the property and has three objectives: to create winemaking facilities in Bergerac; to establish a wine tourism experience at the Verdots vineyard, in particular by renovating the underground cellar; and to ramp up global sales of his Bergerac range. “It will take time, but we will convince the world of the incredible quality of Bergerac wines”.