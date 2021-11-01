France keeps up diplomatic pressure to secure Champagne and Cognac protection in Russia

A

fter winning a first round, with a two-month moratorium on implementation of the recent Russian law on alcoholic beverages, France’s Foreign Office remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a permanent change to the regulations, which still lack clarity. A Russian decree published on 26 October suspends all inspection measures and sanctions for non-compliance with the Russian law enacted on 2 July, until 31 December. The moratorium provides stocks in Russia and new shipment arrivals with a safe legal framework, but only suspends application of the Russian law, and not its principles, which are scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2022.

Labelling of Champagne bottles therefore apparently restricts the use of the appellation transcribed into Cyrillic to Russian sparkling wines (shampanskoye, i.e. шампа́нское). “By December, our goal is to obtain changes to the Russian law to settle the Champagne issue – or, failing that, an extension of the moratorium”, stated a French diplomatic source. After intensive liaising between the French and the Russians, with the European Commission acting as a relay, new bilateral discussions are expected in December at the Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial and Commercial Council (CEFIC). The challenge is to fully understand the impact of the Russian law, which remains foggy.

“Provisions in Russian laws overlap, making interpretation of the new legislation complicated”, said the French Foreign Office. Therefore, the impact of the Russian law on the Cognac appellation, and its translation koniak (Коньяк), is uncertain, possibly limiting its use to Russian brandies within 7 years, although the matter is by no means cut-and-dried. It is therefore hoped that the requisite clarifications will be provided by the Russian authorities over the coming weeks.