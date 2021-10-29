The market for organic wines from Occitania is under pressure

D

espite an extra 4,600 hectares being certified, bringing the total area of organic vineyards in Occitania to 33,496 ha, crop volumes will be down this year. At a meeting organised by Sudvinbio, operators estimate output of certified organic wines this year in Occitania at 1 million hectolitres, compared with 1.35 million hl last year.

“We have experienced a large drop, caused by frost but also by the drought that affected some departments in Languedoc-Roussillon and damage caused by mildew in the vineyards of Midi-Pyrénées. We are now on a par with the 2019 crop, with significant drops for white volumes, the early-ripening Chardonnay and Sauvignon varieties that were most affected by the frost”, comments Nicolas Richarme, chairman of Sudvinbio.

Patrick Guiraud, who grows wine at Domaine de Valescure in Aimargues, is a good illustration of this. His estate was particularly badly affected by frost, and he only harvested 30% of a normal crop. “I usually produce 3,000 hl of white wine, this year it will be 500 to 600 hl. Out of 40 hectares, I only harvested 5 or 6 hectares. On the rest, there was barely 150 kg/ha. I chose not to harvest so as not to risk breaking the canes”, he explains. The situation for France’s leading producer of organic wines, the Vignerons d'Héraclès co-operative winery, is not much better, with a crop half the normal size. “We will not be able to meet all of our customers’ needs. We will give preference to those with whom we have partnerships, the others will be rationed”, admits the winery’s chairman Jean-Fred Coste.