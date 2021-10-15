Vine stakes made from Champagne foils, wire caps and crown caps

“For the past fifteen years, Sparflex has shown its commitment to environmentally-friendly practices by giving a second lease of life to its industrial waste. We already send 1,555 tonnes, or 95.7% of our waste, to recycling centres”, says the group, which specialises in the customised production of foils, wire caps and crown caps for Champagne.

To ramp up its commitment to the circular economy, Sparflex teamed up with Replace, a company that recycles post-industrial waste based in Lorraine, North-East France, and the Compagnie des agrafes à vigne in Aube specialising in the design, development, production and marketing of trellising staples and stakes for young vines.

Together, they designed and have already sold 70,000 ‘Tutofi’ stakes since May, “a sign that winegrowers are increasingly concerned about making wines that are sustainable from the outset”.

In the long term, Sparflex hopes to supply 220 tonnes of material per year, enough to make 2.5 million stakes, “which avoid introducing pests and diseases into the soil and help reduce a vineyard's carbon footprint”.