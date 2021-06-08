Another month until French wines can be permanently freed from Trump taxes

The diplomatic process continues its course uninterrupted. US and EU negotiators in Brussels and Washington are putting the four-month moratorium on taxes introduced on both sides of the Atlantic in retaliation for the civil aviation dispute (and subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing) to good use. As the deadline approaches, confidential technical discussions continue, with 11 July marking the end of the suspension of 25% customs duties on still wines and certain spirits.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, whilst not over-optimistic, notes that the ongoing discussions have encountered no deadlocks, and that they are following their course. “This is still a four-month period and the 11 July deadline remains the objective”, says the Quai d'Orsay Foreign Affairs Ministry, stressing that France continues to make the final resolution of this conflict a diplomatic priority.

Whilst French diplomacy advocates the European Commission’s strategy of reaching out to the US – with the EC tasked with international trade negotiations for all Member States – it also stresses that the newly-elected Biden administration is showing a willingness to ensure multilateral appeasement, unlike President Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who unilaterally imposed two rounds of taxes on the French wine industry, in 2019 and 2021. This new mindset is raising hope for a resolution of the transatlantic conflicts in which wines and spirits have suffered collateral damage.