French at-home wine consumption rises after a decade-long decrease

In response to the pandemic and the partial closure of restaurants, the French have been buying more wine to drink at home. “2020 showed a trend reversal with still wines recruiting customers who have increased their spend”, states FranceAgriMer. The data shows that the French bought 3.36 bottles per purchase occasion and went through the checkout around 13 times, equating to an average purchase volume of 43.7 bottles per household, up 3.3% on 2019. Despite the increase, the level remains below the 5-year average (-5.6%). By way of a comparison, in 2010 households bought the equivalent of 55.4 75cl bottles. FranceAgriMer also notes that the increase in wine purchases is not as sharp as that for beer or other types of beverage alcohol.

Another negative finding was that wines priced at below €2.99 a bottle attracted more buyers. Formats retailing at the lower price points, such as boxed wines and small formats, were also more popular. The growth in still wines was mainly driven by discount stores (Leader Price, Lidl, Netto, Aldi...), convenience stores, non-specialist online retailers, wine merchants and direct-to-consumer outlets. Hypermarkets saw sales decline but continued to be the leading point of sale for still wines with a 42.8% market share by volume. Celebrations were few and far between in 2020: sparkling wine sales across-the-board were down 4.4% by volume compared to 2019, Champagne dropped 11.5% and sparkling appellation wines 10.7%.