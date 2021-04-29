Société Jacques Bollinger (SJB), the Bollinger family holding company, has announced the acquisition of the Ponzi Vineyards Winery in the Willamette Valley, Oregon, from the Ponzi family. The investment includes 14 hectares of vineyards and the “wine and wine tourism infrastructure”, while 40 hectares of vineyards “under supply contracts” remain the property of the Ponzi family, according to a statement.

The Champagne group referred to the deal as its “first acquisition outside of France”, thereby putting aside its previous minority stake in the Australian vineyard Tapanappa, which was launched as a partnership between the Bollinger, Croser and Cazes families. SJB currently owns Ayala and Bollinger Champagnes, Maison Chanson in Burgundy, Maison Langlois-Château in Saumur and Delamain Cognacs. With this portfolio of brands, it intends to use the new labels by Ponzi Vineyards Winery to boost distribution of its wines in the American market.

Strategic market

The American acquisition is indeed an opportunity to “get closer to this strategic market and to its consumers who are among the world’s leading buyers of fine wines”, said Etienne Bizot, CEO of the SJB group, in a press release. “After studying several opportunities, we ultimately found the ideal match with the Ponzi family”, stressed Bizot, who commended “the enterprising spirit they have shown in being among the first to plant Pinot Noir in Oregon”.