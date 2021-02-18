A more environmentally-friendly way of combatting frost

Steel construction specialist Claude Gros first had the idea of combatting frost using vine canes fifteen years ago. “At the time, no one was interested. There were fewer bouts of frost, oil cost nothing, and winegrowers didn't care about the environment”, he recalls. Mentalities having changed, the entrepreneur re-tested, patented and marketed his Viti-Chauffe heaters in March 2020. The wood-burning heater warms vines over 40 to 50 m². Depending on the lay-out of the plot, it takes 200 to 250 to protect one hectare of vines and their starting price is €240.

The results of analyses commissioned by Taittinger and the Champagne marketing board and conducted at the end of 2020 by the independent laboratory Socor, compared carbon monoxide, nitrogen monoxide and the quantity of fine particles emitted by the wood and oil-fired heaters and by the paraffin candles. Carbon monoxide and nitrogen monoxide emissions were the same or even slightly higher for the wood-burning heaters. “Except that for the carbon they are bio-based”, says Gros, adding that nitrogen oxides are not an issue in rural areas.

More importantly, wood-burning heaters emit 10 times less fine particles of all sizes than the other two frost control systems. “This is not surprising. You hardly see any smoke coming out of the wood-burning heaters, which is a sign of good combustion”, claims Gros.