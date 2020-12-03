Two in three independent French winegrowers belong to an environmental scheme

“Once again, the figures illustrate how rapidly independent winegrowers are responding to environmental challenges. 69% of them are now certified or converting to organic (AB) and/or High Environmental Value (HVE) initiatives, which they pioneered”, said the independent winegrower association in a press release.

The results of the survey conducted last October by the National Observatory of Independent Winegrowers among its members attest to their enthusiasm for environmental certification.

The figures show that 40.4% of independent winegrowers are certified organic or in the conversion phase, up 48% in three years, whilst 36.7% of properties are HVE certified.

The association specifies that 9.2% of its members have dual certification or are in the switch-over process. “This demonstrates just how complementary the two certifications are – one is based on the non-use of synthetic products and the other on developing biodiversity on farms”.