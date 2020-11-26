9 female winegrowers join forces to share their experience of Champagne

In Champagne, 9 female winegrowers have come together to establish the association “La Transmission”. This is a minor revolution, not because the group is spearheaded by women, but because of who they are. As winegrowers at the helm of Champagne houses or connected to co-operatives, they encapsulate the entire Champagne industry.

The initiative is the brainchild of Anne Malassagne (Champagne AR Lenoble), who heads up the group and was quickly followed by Maggie Henriquez, the iconic president of Krug (LVMH) since 2016. Since then, 7 other women wishing to partner with people sharing the same interests have followed in their footsteps.

The committed 9 female decision-makers from a variety of backgrounds share a desire to pass on their passion. “Our ambition is to represent the structural diversity of Champagne and to stop putting people into pigeon holes - Champagne is not a series of small boxes”, says the youngest member of the group, Charline Drappier.

Although it lends credence to the significance of women and their ability to occupy senior management positions in the sparkling wine industry, the think tank is about much more than just sorority. Climate issues, drinking patterns and a desire to take an in-depth look at issues of concern to both men and women in the industry are some of the association’s objectives. “The world is changing, it's time to take Champagne out of the celebration arena and drink it on more informal occasions”, claims Malassagne confidently.