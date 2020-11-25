Worry and anxiety on a daily basis for Alsace winegrowers

For French winegrowers, concern during the first lockdown has turned into anxiety during the second lockdown this autumn. “Why are vineyards still not taken into account [by politicians]? Why is the wine industry still considered to be doing well?” questioned a visibly weary Francis Backert, chairman of the Alsace independent winegrowers’ organisation Synvira during a video conference on November 17.

Whilst Backert acknowledged that due to the current health crisis “there are tens of thousands of us asking ourselves the same question all over France”, Alsace is particularly hard hit, with the coronavirus compounding the structural crisis that started in 2016. With revenue ranging from -60 to +30% this year, a gap explained by the fact that some companies occasionally succeed in developing the domestic or export market, Synvira believes that the situation in Alsace is extremely worrying.

“The overriding feeling as far as I'm concerned is worry and anxiety on a daily basis. Honestly, this is no way to live”, said Backert. He believes that the current solution of state-guaranteed loans is not sustainable: “Borrowing money to replace turnover is insidious, in fact it’s perverse. The banking sector has admitted that we won't be in a position to repay the loans for another three years”.