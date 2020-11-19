Fortunately, European wine production is not huge

In 2020, the European wine industry is expected to produce 160 million hectolitres of wine according to the latest estimates released by the European Farmers and European Agri-Cooperatives organisation Copa-Cogeca. “At the end of spring, as we put the first wave of Covid-19 behind us, we were very much afraid the crop would be very large. Fortunately, this huge harvest did not materialise”, explains Thierry Coste, chairman of the Copa-Cogeca wine group. During a video press conference on 9 November, the Languedoc winegrower stressed that inventories of European wines were not particularly high: “Supplies do not seem to be long”, "once again, the weather did a good job at regulating” the balance between supply and demand. Although “this type of crop would have been almost perfect for marketing our wines were the situation normal, we are in the midst of Covid”, stressed Coste, calling for impactful measures from Brussels to provide effective support for the wine industry. “Introducing market management aid for at least one, two or three years – perhaps longer – is an absolute must”, warned Coste.