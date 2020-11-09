Wine Paris postponed until June 2021 and Vinexpo Bordeaux until June 2022

As European countries once again head into lockdown, the chances of hosting a second Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris from Monday 15 to Wednesday 17 February 2021 seemed increasingly remote. “We are postponing the event until Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 June 2021 to stay away from the area of tension” announced Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of the Vinexposium group (the merger of Vinexpo and Comexposium).

The decision was approved on November 2 by the board of Vinovision, then on 3 November by Vinisud and on 4 November by Vinexposium, and is being hailed by Rodolphe Lameyse as “a wise choice”. Lameyse said he “hopes that by then we will have returned to a more trouble-free situation in order to guarantee the most efficient business platform possible. This does not seem to be true of February, March and April 2021. I doubt that a trade fair will be able to go ahead during this period…” So far, ProWein has maintained its dates, with an extended format from Friday 19 March to Tuesday 23 March 2021.

With the Paris event moved to June, Vinexpo Bordeaux, which is normally held at that time, is being postponed by a year, to June 2022. “This is the first time in forty years that Vinexpo Bordeaux has not been held in an odd-numbered year, but Paris is an absolute priority”, explained Lameyse, who is upholding plans for a business convention in conjunction with Bordeaux Fête le Vin.

The other Vinexpo shows in the first quarter of 2021 have also been affected: Vinexpo New York will not be held from 3 to 4 February 2021, but is planned for 2022 and Vinexpo Hong Kong will not be held from 23 to 25 February 2021, but will return to its traditional date of May 2022.