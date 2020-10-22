Bordeaux wine shipper uses wine residues as fuel

The experiment began in November 2019 at the logistics and bottling site at Beychac-et-Caillau, in the Bordeaux region, and in Nîmes in Southern France, two of the seven plants belonging to shipping firm Johanès Boubée. “We want to make our business greener and act sustainably to reduce our environmental footprint and therefore CO2 emissions”, said operations director and head of operational sites in France, Mathieu Soulard.

The company, which is the wine subsidiary of French supermarket group Carrefour, has entered into a partnership with distilleries in the Raisinor group, which process grape pomace to extract ethanol. Another partnership agreement involves the Girondin Veynat transport company, which has made a commitment to introduce road tankers (one per plant) that run on second-generation bioethanol (ED 95). The trucks pick up bulk wine from wineries and transport it to Johanès Boubée’s facilities.

The Beychac-et-Caillau plant, which processes 500,000 hl per year, produces some 35 million bottles, compared with 700,000 hl and 45 million bottles a year from the Nîmes facilities.