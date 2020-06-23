AOC Bordeaux aims to scale back production by 20% in 2020

The Bordeaux winegrowers’ association is currently studying all possible levers for rebalancing its supply surplus due to weak demand, and is contemplating a significant drop in yields for the 2020 crop. Authorised yields for 2020, adopted by the organisation’s board, were due to be submitted to the Bordeaux Fine Wine Federation (FGVB) on Monday June 22. For red AOC Bordeaux, yields would drop to 50 hectolitres per hectare (compared with 54 hl/ha last year, according to the FGVB), with 6 hl/ha of additional individual volumes (compared with 11 hl/ha in 2019). For Bordeaux Supérieur, 2020 yields would be 48 hl/ha plus 6 hl/ha of additional volumes (compared with 48 and 11 hl/ha); for white Bordeaux 60 hl/ha (compared with 65 hl/ha), and rosé and Clairet 55 hl/ha (compared with 59 hl/ha).

The reduction in authorised yields must be combined with the introduction of a marketing reserve for red wines. Totalling 5 hl/ha for AOC Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur, the reserve involves the last 10% of authorised yields. From 45 hl/ha for red Bordeaux and 43 hl/ha for Bordeaux Supérieur, additional volumes cannot be released for a year by the marketing board, the aim being to reduce the amount of wines entering the market. The only way for producers to release these volumes is to commit to downgrading 10% of AOC Bordeaux vineyards to Vin de France (wine without a geographical indication). To release the reserve, producers must sign to opt out of the appellation by July 31.