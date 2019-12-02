A new hybrid robot for winegrowers

l

“So this thing is a tractor”. The comment much amused and flattered Fabien Arignon, managing director of Nantes-based SME Sitia specialising in endurance test benches, at this year’s SitÃ©vi in Montpellier. He was unveiling the Trektor, a “hybrid and autonomous robot” that can be adjusted height-wise (from 1.10 to 1.50 metres) and in width (from 1.04 to 2.40 metres). “Producing a versatile robot is the only viable solution to avoid producing ten different robots, one for each type of vineyard”, said Arignon.

Attached to its presentation stand at the Sitevi exhibition, the Trektor robot promises to carry out autonomous soil tillage on previously mapped plots. It has a working speed on a par with that of a conventional tractor (up to 10 km/h) and a working capacity of 24 hours (with a hybrid diesel/electric engine). With its three-point tow bar, “we offer reassurance for winegrowers by allowing them to seamlessly embrace progress whilst using tools they are accustomed to. At the same time, it gives them freedom to organise their vineyard management and take advantage of weather windows”, added Arignon.

200,000 euros

Officially presented at the Sitevi exhibition, Trektor has been in the planning stages for five years at Sitia. Its prototype has been tested in the Muscadet wine region and its final model is now being presented to dealers. Marketing is due to commence in 2020 at a price of 200,000 euros. Although he declined to give any figures, Arignon stressed that all of his 2020 production of Trektor has already been purchased, with “demand coming from everywhere you can't find a tractor driver...”