The Chablisienne co-operative winery sets out to win over Millennials

The Chablisienne’s new range includes four appellations: Rosé Burgundy, Chardonnay Burgundy, Petit Chablis and Chablis. The 2018 vintage, which is already available, was released at respective price points of €6.95, €7.20, €9.20 and €11.95. Distribution began last summer at the winery’s boutique in Chablis and since September in wine merchants and Horeca channels in France and abroad. The wines will soon be available for sale online.

The Chablisienne’s objective is to reach out to a new target audience, namely Millennials: “They do not match the core target of our traditional range which is wine merchants, sommeliers and wine connoisseurs”, the company explained.

A tribute to women

To produce its Millennial-friendly range, the company has focused on “advanced technologies outside traditional conventions”. The packaging sports a distinctive screw cap, a transparent bottle and “sophisticated” livery, which reproduces the co-operative’s time-honoured muse that was used at its inception and is now its iconic symbol. The company's name was chosen to “enhance the authenticity of the brand by paying tribute to its muse”. After the Great War, the women of La Chablisienne rallied round to pool their resources and produce wines showing “rarely rivalled minerality”.

The choice of name also aims to “provide an endorsement for the new range”.