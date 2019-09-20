The Loire Valley pens a 10-year development blueprint

It has become a common Loire Valley refrain: The wines need to move upmarket. At the inception of the wine marketing board Interloire at the end of the 1990s, the song was already being sung within the Loire Valley wine region. And now, it is the single-minded objective of the recently-drafted 2030 industry plan. “In the plan, we have set ourselves one goal and three commitments. The basis of everything is value creation”, explained Jean-Martin Dutour, chairman of Interloire and the regional industry council behind the plan, which stems from the National Food Conference. “Each sector was asked to draft an industry plan. The wine industry’s plan was written by the national wine marketing association CNIV, and then each region adapted it to suit its needs”.

1% growth in export sales every year

In addition to the primary objective of moving upmarket, the Loire Valley roadmap includes three commitments: environmental, social and health. Each theme is then broken down into more specific topics. The move upmarket implies growing export sales by 1% per year by volume and value. The industry also intends to focus on stabilising market volumes. From an environmental perspective, the commitment involves 100% of firms signing up to an environmental scheme by 2030. The quality of spraying equipment along with bio-control, waste reduction, greenhouse gas limitation and water recycling are mentioned more specifically. The social aspect of the blueprint addresses issues such as working conditions for employees and the attractiveness of the industry.