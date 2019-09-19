France faces risk of smoke taint

After the many forest fires over the summer, specialists have sent out a word of warning for the harvest period in the vineyards of southern France. “Care should be exercised when a plot with a significant or proven risk [of smoke taint] has been identified. If possible, it should be fermented separately to avoid contaminating the winery”, advised Vincent Bouazza, analytical chemistry engineer at Dubernet Laboratories in Narbonne. In one month, the detailed analysis department he heads up performed 150 analyses to monitor three molecules that are markers of smoke taint: guaiacol, methyl guaiacol and ortho-Cresol.

Initial results reveal the significant extent of contamination in the Hérault region and even more so in Aude. The wind carried sometimes heavy smoke clouds and could potentially have contaminated plots a few kilometres away from the fires. “It is not only vines 200 metres from the fire that are affected. Some 2 km away are just as contaminated”, said Bouazza.