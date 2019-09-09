TRADE / ECONOMY | MARKET CONDITIONS | MARKETING | DISTRIBUTION | WINE TOURISM

Sustained growth in exports of French wines

Monday September 09 2019 by Vitisphere
French wine continues to grow in export markets. The markets are growing, but Asia is slowing down.

Exports of French wines continued to grow by value in the first half of 2019, in line with the trend observed in recent years. Revenue reached €4.5 billion, up 6% over the first six months of the year. By volume, exports failed to grow, posting shipments of 68.8 million cases of wine, up a marginal 0.5% compared to the first half of 2018. Fuelled by strong demand, sparkling wines saw their revenue increase by 9% and volumes by 5%. Still wines increased by 5% in value, but showed no change in volume at -0.1%.

The United States is still the key market for French wines and spirits, with export growth of 16.5% in value to €1.8 billion and 5.2% in volume. The market’s vitality benefitted all product categories, stressed the French wine and spirits exporters’ federation FEVS.

Asian slowdown

Asia confirmed the end of its rapid growth with sales of €1.6 billion, up just 3%. Of note is that the increase is driven by Japan (+13%) and South Korea (+11%). The China/Hong Kong/Singapore region stagnated at -0.6%.

There was good news from Europe, though, which confirmed its upswing with an increase of 7% in revenue to €2.2 billion. The United Kingdom, in particular, rose sharply at 12%, due to the industry anticipating the impact of Brexit.

 

 

 

