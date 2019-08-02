A charter for natural wines

Sébastien David has lost his battle against the State and will have to send his 2,078 bottles of 2016 Coëf to the distillery, after they were declared unfit for consumption because of high acidity. But he remains a fighter. On July 16, outside the offices of trading standards in Tours, where he had just been notified of the procedures for destroying his wines, he announced the creation of the Nature’L’ producers’ organisation, alongside Nantes winegrower and national FNAB viticulture secretary, Jacques Carroget

No sulphites

They presented a draft charter for these “currently undocumented” wines. Winegrowers who wish to comply with them must abide by a certain number of commitments: 100% organic grapes, hand picking, native ferments, no winemaking inputs and no use of “brutal and traumatic techniques (reverse osmosis, filtration, tangential filtration, flash pasteurisation, thermovinification....)”. The draft charter states that no sulphites may be “added before and during fermentation”. However, there is a “possibility of adjustment”, with a maximum of 30 mg/l before bottling, and an obligation to provide information on the label. “This is a request by some winegrowers. You shouldn't be too rigid”, said Jacques Carroget.

Will recognition be possible?

Carroget, who is expected to chair the new natural wine producers’ organisation, hopes to meet with staff at INAO very soon with Sébastien David. The two producers want to launch a “trial programme” for the draft charter as of the 2019 vintage and for the next three years. The idea is to make quick progress and take advantage of the media coverage following the “sentencing” of Sébastien David's wine.