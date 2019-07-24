Cabernet d'Anjou sales outstrip CÃ´tes de Provence

O

utstripping CÃ´tes de Provence sales by 785 hectolitres in the year ending April 2019, Cabernet d’Anjou has become the leading AOC rosÃ© wine sold in hyper and supermarkets in volume terms. Totalling 198,190 hl, sales of Cabernet d’Anjou now represent 20.3% of AOC rosÃ©s sold in supermarkets, on the back of steady growth in recent years (19% over the previous period, 18% previously...). CÃ´tes de Provence rosÃ©s, conversely, fell to 20.1% of the market, following a sharp decrease (22% over the previous period, 25% previously...).

In terms of store presence, the two appellations are on a par, with more SKUs for CÃ´tes de Provence (15.5 on average, compared to 7 for Cabernet d'Anjou) but higher volumes per SKU for Cabernet d'Anjou (30.3 litres, compared to 13.7 l for CÃ´tes de Provence).

Retail price

“It’s more accessible and a stable retail price has made AOC Cabernet d'Anjou popular with consumers. It is carving out a sustainable place for itself in the highly competitive rosÃ© wine sector”, stressed a press release issued by Loire PropriÃ©tÃ©s, which claims to be the leading player in the sweet rosÃ© appellation. Cabernet d’Anjou has an average retail price of 3.73 euros per bottle (+2.4% in a year), compared with €5.71 /bottle* for CÃ´tes de Provence (+14.2%).