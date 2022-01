Cabernet d'Anjou sales outstrip CÃ´tes de Provence

O

utstripping Côtes de Provence sales by 785 hectolitres in the year ending April 2019, Cabernet d’Anjou has become the leading AOC rosé wine sold in hyper and supermarkets in volume terms. Totalling 198,190 hl, sales of Cabernet d’Anjou now represent 20.3% of AOC rosés sold in supermarkets, on the back of steady growth in recent years (19% over the previous period, 18% previously...). Côtes de Provence rosés, conversely, fell to 20.1% of the market, following a sharp decrease (22% over the previous period, 25% previously...).

In terms of store presence, the two appellations are on a par, with more SKUs for Côtes de Provence (15.5 on average, compared to 7 for Cabernet d'Anjou) but higher volumes per SKU for Cabernet d'Anjou (30.3 litres, compared to 13.7 l for Côtes de Provence).

Retail price

“It’s more accessible and a stable retail price has made AOC Cabernet d'Anjou popular with consumers. It is carving out a sustainable place for itself in the highly competitive rosé wine sector”, stressed a press release issued by Loire Propriétés, which claims to be the leading player in the sweet rosé appellation. Cabernet d’Anjou has an average retail price of 3.73 euros per bottle (+2.4% in a year), compared with €5.71 /bottle* for Côtes de Provence (+14.2%).