A tree planted for every bottle of François Dubois Champagne sold

François Dubois Champagne continues its pledge to protecting the environment by launching a new ‘Esprit Nature’ label. Its objective is twofold: in the short term, the packaging is entirely recyclable because the bottle has a food grade plastic sleeve which is micro-perforated and therefore easy to remove and can be recycled like a bottle of water, avoiding ink and paper from the labels; in the long term, every bottle has a numbered dot which leads to a tree being planted when consumers send the photo to the dedicated website.

Ethical consumerism

The Féverolles et Coëmy-based company in Marne has 50 hectares of land which can already accommodate 1,500 to 2,500 trees per hectare, depending on the species - poplar or oak - chosen by consumers. Customers will be able to check the planting and location of “their” trees themselves, provided they have supplied full contact details - which may discourage those whose inboxes are already overflowing! The Tradition label retails for €30 and the Pure Selection, which is matured for 30 months and has more Chardonnay character, for €36. Supermarkets have already bought 30,000 bottles for the end of the year, out of a potential total of 50-60,000.