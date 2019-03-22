5% of grape varieties show little sensitivity to mildew

Not all grape varieties are equal when it comes to mildew. The majority are very sensitive to the disease, but a tiny proportion can withstand its onset. Yes, but which ones? This is one of the questions that French researchers are currently addressing. In 2018, they carried out the first mildew ratings at a time when disease pressure was at its highest. For Vinifera, these preliminary results show that 5% of grape varieties are not very susceptible to the disease. “Corsican, Hungarian and Portuguese varieties”, listed research engineer Thierry Lacombe. The varieties include Carcajolo, Dabouki, Grechetto, Otfürtü, Pagadebiti, Septimer, Szagos bajnar, Verdelho feijão and Vinhao.

8% of wild vines were also found to show very little sensitivity to the disease, mainly varieties from the Basque Country and Tunisia.

Differences in sensitivity depending on the part of the plant

Three-quarters of specific hybrids resisted the disease. But the researcher issued a word of warning: some have proven to be highly sensitive, including Carubis, Perdin, Suffolk Red and Volney. “Hybrid does not equate to systematic resistance”, stressed Thierry Lacombe.

The researchers also observed that some varieties are very sensitive to mildew in spring but not in summer (Alval, Chichaud, Plant Droit). For others, it is the opposite (Couston, Fiano, Peloursin, Roditis). Similarly, some varieties tolerate the disease on the foliage but not on the clusters (Moschofilero, Sultana), and vice versa (Red Globe, Victoria, Cualtacciu, Uva Biancano).

On March 12, Thierry Lacombe presented preliminary results on the characterisation of grape variety tolerance to mildew