2018, a bad year for Bordeaux

“The figures are down”, admitted Allan Sichel. “Last year, Bordeaux wine exports fell by 14% in volume (1.9 million hl) generating revenue of 2.09 billion euros. And sales in French supermarkets and hypermarkets fell by 12% in volume (to 1.08 million hl) and by 7% in value (to 837 million euros)”.
The downturn is the sharpest in China. Bordeaux's exports fell by 31% by volume to 436,000 hl and by 22% in value to 311 million euros. “In China, after the small 2017 harvest, there was a ‘cleansing effect’ on high-volume wines sold at low prices. This contributed to a decline in our exports”, added Sichel. The increase in bulk wine exports from Chile and Argentina also penalised Bordeaux, which exports mainly in bottles.
The decline in China has made Hong Kong once again the leading market for Bordeaux wines by value, with revenue of €327 million (+3%) and export volumes of 77,000 hl (down 4%). As a reminder, in 2008, revenue of Bordeaux wines totalled 75 million euros, so sales have trebled in 10 years.
The American market also fuelled growth: despite a marginal decline in volumes (199,000 hl, -1%), there was a significant increase in value (279 million euros, +21%), notwithstanding the overall decline in American imports.
Bernard Farges, vice-chairman, and Allan Sichel (right), chairman of the Bordeaux wine marketing council CIVB on March 12.
