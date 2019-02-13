Heirloom grape varieties and sparkling wines at the core of Labastide's strategy

One year after the launch of its three-year strategic business plan, the Labastide co-operative winery is already reaping the rewards. 2018 revenue reached €12.5 million, up 7%. “Our objective is to reach 15 million euros in 2019/2020”, says Arnaud Elgoyhen, director of marketing and communications at Labastide in Gaillac, South-West France.

Focusing on vineyard sites

The winery promotes still wines with a strong winegrower identity and ranges with hallmark sense of place - wines that turn the spotlight on the left bank of the Tarn or its core area of Cunac. These are also benchmark wines that showcase the traditional Gaillac varieties such as Loin de l'oeil and Braucol.

Another avenue for marketing development is sparkling wines. Producing nearly 750,000 bottles of sparkling wines annually, the winery now offers a complete range called ‘L'Art des Bulllles’. It classifies wines according to the intensity of their fizz, earmarking them for particular drinking occasions: ‘beading’ for meals, ‘intense beading’ for aperitifs and sparkling wines (traditional or ancestral methods) for celebrations such as cocktail parties and gala dinners.

The range includes a new style of wine: ‘intense beading’. The winery has been producing lightly sparkling wines since 1957. Now that sparkling wines have become popular, today's consumers can sometimes feel that lightly sparkling wines are too subtle. “This is why we are launching a wine with 2.5 bar of pressure with a retail price tag of 4.9 euros”, explains Arnaud Elgoyhen. Available in sweet (Mauzac-based), dry and pink versions, the ‘intense beading’ range is enjoying some success, particularly in the USA.

The Labastide winery focuses on heirloom Gaillac grape varieties such as Loin de l'oeil.