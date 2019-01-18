A drop of 5% in visitor numbers at the Cité du Vin in 2018

After welcoming 421,000 visitors in 2018, “the Cité du Vin de Bordeaux has maintained its appeal despite an unstable national climate, particularly for foreign visitors”, announced a press release by the Bordeaux attraction. Down 5% compared with 2017 visitor attendance, admissions to the Cité du Vin “were affected by numerous events beyond our control that had a significant impact on tourism in France, and consequently on visits to cultural sites”, explained Philippe Massol, CEO of the Foundation for Wine Culture and Civilizations.

The “events beyond our control” he referred to that affected tourist activity were the transport strikes in the first half of 2018 (notably Air France and SNCF railways); good weather in the summer and autumn, that was not particularly conducive to indoor activities; and the ‘yellow vest’ demonstrations since the end of the year, not to mention the football World Cup, said Cité du Vin representatives.

38% of foreign visitors

Stressing that it exceeded the million visitor mark last summer, the Cité du Vin plans to resume visitor growth in 2019, thanks to a more peaceful national climate and its new temporary exhibitions, including Art and Design from 15 March. Aiming for a minimum of 450,000 visitors/year since its inception, the attraction can pride itself on drawing more foreign visitors than expected: 38% in 2018, compared to an initial estimate of 20%.