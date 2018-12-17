The world's largest tutored wine tasting attracts 309 students

Breaking a record is worth cracking open a bottle of Champagne. 309 students from the Inter Wine & Dine School of Oenology (IWD) and the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) wine society gathered on December 11 in the Belgian capital for the largest tutored wine tasting in the world. Although Spain still holds the record for the world's largest wine tasting (5,095 people gathered at the Plaza de Toros in 2006), the previous Guinness World Record for the largest tutored wine tasting was attended by 271 Americans in Seattle in 2016.

Curated by Dr Fabrizio Bucella, the director of IWD and a lecturer at the ULB, the tutored tasting on sparkling wines (Champagne and crémants) therefore beat the previous record to the post. And in a spirit that offered a studious yet relaxed way of learning how to taste and discover wines.

A course is not a competition

This is not to say, though, that Fabrizio Bucella is trying to instil any kind of competitive spirit or make his students take any blind tasting tests. “I'm advocating the exact opposite. I am in favour of a wine culture that is accessible and understandable to all. Formatting contest freaks to dissect growths and guess what they are takes all the fun out of it," explained the Belgian sommelier. For him, in competition freak is the word freak, and he remains strongly opposed to any form of elitism: except when it comes to the etiquette of opening a bottle of Champagne.