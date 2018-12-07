Feedback shows that planting trees in vineyards has no negative impact

Planting trees in the middle of vineyards is a basic tenet of agroforestry. But to date, there have been few references to the impact of this combination on winegrowing. From 2015 to 2018, various French technical organisations worked on the issue as part of the ‘Vitiforest’ programme. They revealed some of their findings during a conference at Vinitech on November 22nd in Bordeaux.

Regarding biodiversity: “Agroforestry brings diversity to the vineyard. But the Vitiforest study did not demonstrate strong and consistent effects on pests and arthropods”, explained Josépha Guenser, Vitinnov's director, who assessed two areas, one farmed organically, the other conventionally. However, she stressed that the surveys had been carried out over just two years and on young agroforestry systems. It remains to be seen how things evolve in the future.

From an agronomic point of view, the researchers did not note any impact of rows of trees on the photosynthetic activity of vines, or on biomass, after 10 years of trees and vines growing side by side. “There was no competition, no effect on vigour or ripening issues”, said Marc Vergnes of IFV.