Bordeaux leads the way for organic wine sales in French supermarkets

Sales of organic wine in French supermarkets rose by 24% to 29.8 million bottles over the year ending in September 2018, according to IRI panels. Varietals with a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) were the leading category of organic wines sold, at 6.3 million bottles (+16%), but the Bordeaux appellation dominates the market, with sales totalling 5.7 million bottles (+35%), equivalent to one in five bottles of organic wine sold in supermarkets.

Excluding buyers’ own brands, Bordeaux's leading organic label is Croix d'Albert from the Terre de Vignerons co-operative group. The group points out that "the Croix d'Albret brand was launched 3 years ago and is now extremely successful with sales in excess of the equivalent of 200,000 bottles”, when red, rosé and white wines are combined. The leading organic wine marketer is the negociant company Raymond, whose Nos Racines, Château de Lagarde and Château Joumes Fillon labels sell more than 600,000 bottles.