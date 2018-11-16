Electronic tongue: Will robots be able to taste ripeness in grapes?

A team of researchers from the Universities of Cadiz (Spain), Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy) have developed an electronic tongue, which could replace its essential human counterpart in certain tastings. The tongue is composed of two electrodes. It can monitor the technological and phenolic ripeness of the must. According to the study, the harvest date can be determined in a more objective way, i.e. without taking into account the condition of the plot, its history and its quality potential. No additional analytical products are required to perform the analyses. The electrodes are coated with various polymers and enable the pH level, total acidity, sugar content, tonality (oxidation of the wine during ageing) and anthocyanin concentration of the must to be measured. The trials were carried out in 2015 on three grape varieties: Ancellotta, Lambrusco Marani and Malbo gentile. One hundred grapes were picked and pressed every ten days between veraison and harvest. Additional tests will need to be carried out on grape varieties more commonly used in wineries.

Further research is also being carried out to create an electronic eye, capable of monitoring grape ripeness using parameters that depend on the colour of the grapes.