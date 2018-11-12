At 709 million bottles/year, Paris is a beacon for global wine consumption

Paris drinks its way through 709 million bottles annually, making it the world's leading wine consumer city, according to an OpinionWay study commissioned by Wine Paris. With 33 million tourists each year, Paris forms the hub of the consumer base in France and worldwide. “The experience of drinking wine is in itself a form of tourism”, said journalist Philippe Lefebvre, who moderated the conference where the results were unveiled. “Wine Paris will be held on neutral ground and it is the perfect place for all stakeholders to meet”, said Pascale Ferranti, the show's director.

A large majority of French people drink wine: one in two people drink it at least once a week. 94% of wine consumers buy French wine and 59% of them do so at least once a month. Particular favourites are Bordeaux (48%), Burgundy (41%) and the Rhone Valley (31%). There is a local flavour to drinking patterns with consumers mainly buying wines from their home region. Top of the list are the Corsicans: 88% of them buy wine from their ‘island of Beauty’. In New Aquitaine, 65% of residents buy Bordeaux and 71% of those who live in Burgundy Franche-Comté buy Burgundy.

Ironically in this digital age, only 22% of French people buy their wines online. “Wine is not a routine product, it involves contact with people”, explained Philippe Lefebvre. The study also highlights the fact that for 91% of the French, the country’s vineyards and wine are recognised as being part of their national heritage.