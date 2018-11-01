French nurseries regain their leadership position

France should regain its position as the leading producer of vine plants which it had recently relinquished to Italy. This year, French nurseries produced 232 million plants compared with just 190 million for their Italian counterparts, according to figures provided by FranceAgriMer and the French Federation of Vine Nurseries at the organisation’s conference in Beaune on 25 October.

Exceptional recovery rates in Italy

But the game is not over yet. Recovery rates will need to be factored into the equation to see whether France markets more plants than Italy. According to Eugenio Sartori, managing director of VCR, by far the largest Italian producer, the recovery rate is exceptionally high this year in Italy.

95% of the 232 million plants are certified

Compared to last year, production is practically stable in France (-1%), and without the Charentes, it would be down. Indeed, production of Ugni blanc has risen so sharply that the variety has become the most propagated with 26.9 million graftings, ahead of Chardonnay (26.1 million) and Merlot (21.7 million). At the same time, the New Aquitaine region has become France's leading producer, ahead of PACA, which usually ranks first. The change stems both from the increase in Cognac’s vineyard area and its high renewal rate.