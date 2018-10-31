How the roll of the sea can benefit wine maturation

At least on one return trip. Harvested in 2017, the PGI Côtes Catalanes label by Domaine du Paradis was bottled in March 2018, then left Le Havre the following month to cross the Suez Canal, travel around Asia and return in August to rest for two months in Roussillon. These novel bottles, to say the least, are now commercially available for subscribers to Le Petit Ballon in the form of a “message in a bottle” box, comprising the control bottle, which stayed on dry land, and the test that went to sea. The retail price on the website is 23.89 euros.

“We must test innovation in wines”, claims William Jonquères d'Oriola, who owns 77 hectares of vines in Roussillon divided between Château de Corneilla del Vercol, Domaine du Paradis and Jonquères d'Oriola. Inspired by 19th century tasting notes reporting that wines shipped to England or India tasted better when they arrived than those left at the docks, the winemaker had the idea of shipping bottles of wine around the world in containers to compare them to those left on dry land.

Accelerated ageing

"Fortunately... The test was conclusive!” he rejoiced, reporting clear differences between the two versions of the same wine. “When stored at the winery, the wine still has purple highlights, more tightly-wound tannins and a more forthright nose. Conversely, those that travelled around the world experienced accelerated ageing, they have evolved more in terms of aroma and structure," explained Jonquères d'Oriol, satisfied to see that a project that has been on his mind for years has finally been realised.