Europe produces 27% more wine in 2018

In 2018, the 28 Member States of the European Union are expected to produce 168.4 million hl of wine according to initial estimates by the Directorate-General for Agriculture. This translates to a 27% increase in EU production potential compared with the 2017 vintage, which was marked by frost. If confirmed, European wine production will therefore return to its five-year average, yet still remain far short of its peak in 2004. Maintaining its position as the leading European and global producer, Italy is expected to produce 48.5 million hl of wine (+34% compared to 2017), but will not reach the all-time high some expected – Italian oenologists at one point released an estimate of 56 million hl.

France now ranks second, producing 46.1 million hl (+28%) according to the European Commission. After only just scraping through into second place in 2017 - with 35.9 million hl, compared with 35.5 million hl for Spain – France’s wine regions have strengthened their position despite yields undermined this year by drought and mildew. Initially forecast to be higher (44 million hl), the Spanish harvest is ultimately set to weigh in at 41 million hl (+27%). Despite the downward revision, prices are unlikely to remain stable and the country’s winegrowers have been denouncing cartel-type pricing agreements.

A quarter of European wines are French

The top three countries, Italy, France and Spain alone, account for 81% of European wine production. French wines represent 27% of the European crop. Their share of appellation wines (PDO) stands at 28%, rising to 36% for wines with a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).