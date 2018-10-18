Vinitech will preach wine innovation around the world

l

“To promote the excellence and strength of technical research in the New Aquitaine region, we will organise one to three events abroad by 2020”, announced Delphine Demade, managing director of the Bordeaux show Vinitech Sifel (Bordeaux Exhibition Centre). Co-financed by the regional council, the project was launched at the end of 2017 and will take shape with the first Vinitech Innovation Tour in Georgia in June 2019. The dates, duration and prices for participants have yet to be announced*, but the format has already been defined. “There will be scientific conferences, business meetings and technical visits for example, along with networking opportunities. It will be modelled after a business trip”, explained Delphine Demade.

Between 10 and 20 companies

Led by the Vinitech exhibition, the event is aimed at maximising visibility for the Aquitaine wine R&D arena by drawing on a network combining the Interco international co-operation agency, the Institute of Vine and Wine Sciences and the Innovin regional cluster. Targeting 10 to 20 companies specialising in the selected themes, the Vinitech Innovation Tour will be very different from the Sitevinitech exhibitions held last May in Argentina and June in China.

*A Georgian delegation will attend the next Vinitech exhibition, from November 20 to 22 at the Bordeaux Exhibition Centre, for this purpose.