Mouton Cadet to ramp up environmental certification requirements in 2019

uffering from a lack of media visibility, not to mention recognition by the general public, High Environmental Value (HVE) certification is to receive a significant boost: from 2019, the Mouton Cadet range of Bordeaux wines will make its winegrowers' three-year supply contracts conditional on obtaining level 3 certification. “There may be exceptions for those who need time, but the rule will be HVE for all within three years”, said VÃ©ronique Hombroekx, the new general manager for Baron Philippe de Rothschild (BPR) brands.

Since 2014, BPR has been helping its partner winegrowers reach level 2 of the HVE standard with the support of its technical teams, and is increasing its level of requirements to better redefine its iconic brand. Mouton Cadet aims to show clear respect for its vineyard sites and those who farm them, even if that means imposing a pace that is both fast and demanding. It may even lead to some independent and co-operative wineries breaking off their partnerships.

Transition

Having outlawed plant products classified as Mutagenic and Reprotoxic Carcinogens (CMR) from its 2018 specifications, BPR's scope was reduced to 1,500 hectares of vines for 300 bulk wine contracts, compared with 450 partnerships in 2015. With the 2017 frost then hail and mildew in 2018 compounding the reduction, BPR's marketing potential will inevitably fall below the usual 12 million bottles. But VÃ©ronique Hombroekx believes it is better to downsize and focus more on the company’s new direction, particularly as zero CMR has worked well in the vineyards, even in a vintage as challenging as 2018.