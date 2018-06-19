Languedoc: Outbreaks of downy mildew are already leading to crop losses

Downy mildew is particularly aggressive this year. A series of rainy spells and high temperatures have promoted the parasite’s spread. Winegrowers in Languedoc-Roussillon are faced with an exceptional risk and outbreaks are significant in some places. In Aude, according to information issued in the plant health bulletin dated June 5, in some plots 30% of the leaves and 20% of the bunches are already affected, particularly in the Minervois and Narbonne regions.

In Hérault, almost all vineyards are affected to varying degrees and symptoms progress daily. Secondary contaminations on inflorescences or clusters has been reported in all agro-climatic resource units. In certain situations, winegrowers are already suffering crop losses. In Gard, the situation is very alarming: “Mildew can be found in almost all vineyard plots and the frequency of highly affected plots, with significant crop loss, is around 10%”, says the bulletin.

The risk in Vaucluse is also very high with symptoms showing across the region at variable levels depending on areas and rainfall. In Bordeaux, Cognac and the Loire Valley, the risk has also soared. In Maine et Loire, according to the local vineyard management association, in some plots the soil is so waterlogged that it is impossible to drive a tractor through. Winegrowers are obliged to use quads and caterpillars or even a backpack sprayer in extreme cases.