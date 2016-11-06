Alsace: Les Grands Chais de France purchase Klipfel

T

he thirty-two hectares of vineyards, including fifteen of Kirchberg, Kastelberg and Wiebelsberg great growths belonging to Klipfel SA in Barr officially became part of Arthur Metz, the Alsace wine subsidiary of Les Grands Chais de France at the beginning of September. The change in strategy began with the 2016 harvest. “Klipfel will produce wines from its own vineyards under a dozen or so labels branded Klipfel and Lorentz as of 2017 and will aim for premiumisation”, announced Serge Fleischer, the company’s new chairman. The wines will continue to be marketed in Klipfel’s traditional sales channels, viz wine merchants, wholesalers, agents and primarily restaurants. Similar decisions were made when the town of Colmar’s wine estate was taken over in 2011; the estate now focuses its efforts on direct sales and exports.

In 2015, Klipfel SA posted turnover of 4.2 million euros and had a staff of 27. Arthur Metz is taking over the Barr facilities and the subsidiary company in charge of cellar door sales. It is due to buy land belonging to the family firm at the start of 2017 and will be taking over Klipfel’s shipping business involving wines made from approximately 100 hectares of vineyards.

[ Source: Vitisphere. Photo: Maison Klipfel ]