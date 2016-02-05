CÃ©sar Giron: “Mumm and Perrier-JouÃ«t are outperforming the global market”

W

ith the release of export figures for 2015, the Champagne and Cognac marketing boards have plenty of reason to be proud, with both regions posting new records for value sales. They account for 23% and 22% of the value of French wine and spirits shipments respectively. A major player in both areas, the Pernod Ricard group is not only commending the performance but congratulating itself on outperforming the overall increases. “True to our avowed ambition, Mumm and Perrier-JouÃ«t Champagne houses continue to achieve excellent results with +7% for Mumm and +10% for Perrier-JouÃ«t by volume”, announced CÃ©sar Giron, chairman and CEO of Martell Cognac and Mumm and Perrier-JouÃ«t Champagnes (MMPJ), compared with +4% for Champagne exports in the aggregate which rose to 150.7 million bottles according to the CIVC.

By outperforming the global market, Reims-based “Mumm is continuing to write its own success story, buoyed by renewed vitality and high-impact thrusts”, he added, pointing out that the Epernay-based “Perrier-JouÃ«t is continuing to grow with increases in most of its key markets, supported by the launch of a new vintage and targeted activation, primarily in the United States”.

As for Martell, which celebrated its 300th anniversary last year, it “displayed good growth, bolstered by its international development including the United States – domestic and travel retail – and Africa”, concluded the company’s chairman and CEO who is making no bones about his ambition of strengthening its presence in the American market, currently dominated by Hennessy Cognac from the LVMH group.

[ Source: Vitisphere; Photo: Pernod Ricard ]