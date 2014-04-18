menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / / Online wine sales: HÃ©raclÃ¨s (1855.com) remains under observation and receivership protection

Online wine sales: HÃ©raclÃ¨s (1855.com) remains under observation and receivership protection

By Vitisphere April 18, 2014
Read later
Share
Online wine sales: HÃ©raclÃ¨s (1855.com) remains under observation and receivership protection
H

aving asked to be put into receivership last October ("to draw up an equitable management plan for those customers still awaiting their Bordeaux en primeur (futures) orders"), the HÃ©rculÃ¨s group (1855.com, chateauonline.fr, Cave PrivÃ©e and Caves de la Transat) was immediately placed under a period of observation by the Commercial Court of Paris. After six months under official receivership with GÃ©rard Philippot as administrator  (and StÃ©phane Gorrias of SCP BTSG as legal representative), this period of observation has been extended by a further six weeks. It did not therefore end on 7 April and has been extended to 15 May. As it remains under the receivership protection of the Commercial Court in Paris, the HÃ©rculÃ¨s group still cannot be sued by its creditors, even though legal action was taken before insolvency proceedings were initiated. This of course affects the unfulfilled Bordeaux en primeur (futures) orders in particular, which were the subject of penalty claims against 1855.com last year (legal rulings are also frozen during the period of observation). The HÃ©rculÃ¨s group stopped selling Bordeaux en primeur on its1855 and chateauonline sites in March 2013.

Legally, the initial period of observation may not be shorter than six months, renewable for 18 months maximum. This phase should allow time for the completion of an economic and social audit of the company, while it continues to operate.

 

 

[Source: Vitisphere; Illustration: stamp of the Registry of the Commercial Court of Paris]

Share
All Comments (1)
Cammarata, Joseph Arthur Le 12 mai 2014 Ã  00:31:00
Hello, How do I find wine producers on your website which are looking to do business, sell their wines? We are USA importers. Thank you, Joseph
Signaler ce contenu comme inapproprié
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Singapour - CDI
Canada - CDI
Belgique - Stage
Maroc - CDI
Luxembourg - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé