menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / / Wine advertising : Â« keys to discovering wines vs enticing consumption Â»

Wine advertising : Â« keys to discovering wines vs enticing consumption Â»

By Vitisphere January 28, 2014
Read later
Share
Wine advertising : Â« keys to discovering wines vs enticing consumption Â»
n

 

While a toughening of the Loi Evin will remain a key topic of the coming debates on Wine and Public Health, French Senator Roland Courteau (Parti Socialiste, Aude) has submitted- alongside 15 other Parliament members – a legal  amendment aiming at « differentiating wine from other alcoholic beverages », especially when it comes to communication.

The Senators’ viewpoint is that « more than any beverage, wine relies on communication, this to convey its diversity linked to the multiplicity of terroirs, varietals, climates and production techniques ».

Opposed to « putting all alcoholic beverages in the same basket », the MP asks for a more discriminating drink prevention policy which would single out wines ;

This could translate into excluding wines from the Health and Public Safety law L.3323-2.

If their proposal is voted, wine related ads would still be monitored but TV sponsoring would be allowed as well as access to all communication channels (to th exception of youth related media). The text also wants to limit the health message to one of moderate drinking.

As a member of the Economic Affairs committee and the group overseeing studies in vines and wine this is not Roland Courteau’s first wine-friendly legal attempt.

Last October, he put forward a new proposal « promoting wine as being an integral part of french cultural and gastronomical heritage ». In 2012, he was also behind the draft law which would have seen winemakers paid an upfront advance payment of 15% when agreeing on pluri-annual sales contracts.

 

 

[Source : Vitisphere ; Picture of Roland Courteau : roland-courteau.com]

Share
PARTNER CONTENTS
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Luxembourg - CDI
Belgique - Stage
Australie - CDI
Chine - CDI
Suisse - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé