P

rotected Geographical Indication wine Pays d'Oc (IGP Pays d'Oc) celebrates in 2012 its twenty-fifth vintage of growing success. In 1987, 200 000 hl were produced. Last year, 6.3 million hl were certified IGP Pays d'Oc. According to Jacques Gravegeal, President of the Vins de Pays d'Oc Management Agency, "the IGP Pays d'Oc is the only name that progress on the French domestic market, in a context of declining wine consumption". In 2012, sales of IGP Pays d'Oc in French Supermarkets grew by 1.1% in volume and 5.2% in value. Rising average selling price has been significantly with +4.1%.

At the General Meeting of December 7, Jacques Gravegeal also focused on the IGP d'Oc sales changes. 25 years ago, 80% of its volumes were sold through export networks. Now, 47% of its volumes are dedicated to the French domestic market. French Supermarkets purchased 1.6 million hectoliters, 62% of these wines were used at Store Brands.

(Picture : courteousy of Cn West)