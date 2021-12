Bordeaux : Bernard Magrez buys a grand cru vineyard in Sauternes

B

Bernard Magrez (76) has just announced his purchase of the Clos Haut-Peyraguey, the first grand cru Sauternes vineyard of 12 hectares found on the high plateau of Bommes. In his collection of classified vineyards, Bernard Magrez also includes the Pape Clément château (Pessac-Léognan, Grand Cru in Graves), the Tour Carnet château (fourth vineyard classified 1855, Haut-Médoc), and the Fombrauge château (classified Grand Cru in Saint-Emilion).

In April 2012, the man with 40 châteaux acquired the Romer château, the second listed vineyard in Sauternes, in Barsac he already owned the "château Latrézotte, le Sauternes de ma fille".