Home / / Bordeaux : Bernard Magrez buys a grand cru vineyard in Sauternes

Bordeaux : Bernard Magrez buys a grand cru vineyard in Sauternes

By Vitisphere October 29, 2012
Bordeaux : Bernard Magrez buys a grand cru vineyard in Sauternes
B

Bernard Magrez (76) has just announced his purchase of the Clos Haut-Peyraguey, the first grand cru Sauternes vineyard of 12 hectares found on the high plateau of Bommes. In his collection of classified vineyards, Bernard Magrez also includes the Pape ClÃ©ment chÃ¢teau (Pessac-LÃ©ognan, Grand Cru in Graves), the Tour Carnet chÃ¢teau (fourth vineyard classified 1855, Haut-MÃ©doc), and the Fombrauge chÃ¢teau (classified Grand Cru in Saint-Emilion).

In April 2012, the man with 40 chÃ¢teaux acquired the Romer chÃ¢teau, the second listed vineyard in Sauternes, in Barsac he already owned the "chÃ¢teau LatrÃ©zotte, le Sauternes de ma fille".

All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
