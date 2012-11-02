No Brazilian tax increase for imported wines

T

he export manager of UbiFrance in Brazil, Marcela Camargo is relieved that “difficult negociations between the retail sector, importers, production and Brazilian wine growers came to a conclusion on 22nd October with the withdrawal of the salvaguardas demand.” For a year, Brazilian production was asking the development minister to increase taxes for imported wines, from 27 to 55%.

For this truce to continue, domestic wines will have to make up 25% of wines on sale nationally, wine imports will always be monitored by the development minister. Brazilian consumption today reaches 1.9 litres per habitant per year. The objective of this agreement is to eventually double this wine consumption, whether it be domestic or imported.