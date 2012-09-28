Loire: a 25% decline in wine production in 2012

H

aving begun mid-September in Anjou and Touraine, the harvest started in Nantes country last week and should go on until the end of October for sweet wines. According to Inter-Loire, poor weather during the first half of 2012 is going to lead to a 25 % reduction in Loire wines for the year.

Thanks to the August and September sunshine, Loire wines are, however, expected to be of good quality. According to Inter-Loire, 2012 "will be a year of ‘vin de garde’ (wine for ageing/maturing) in contrast to the previous year", especially in Nantes country. InterLoire adds that these low yields "will not lead to much higher prices for the consumer, but a simple reduction in stocks for winegrowers."