menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
MÃ©tÃ©o
Vindexer
VidÃ©os
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / / Loire: a 25% decline in wine production in 2012

Loire: a 25% decline in wine production in 2012

Par Vitisphere Le 28 septembre 2012
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Loire: a 25% decline in wine production in 2012
H

aving begun mid-September in Anjou and Touraine, the harvest started in Nantes country last week and should go on until the end of October for sweet wines. According to Inter-Loire, poor weather during the first half of 2012 is going to lead to a 25 % reduction in Loire wines for the year.

Thanks to the August and September sunshine, Loire wines are, however, expected to be of good quality. According to Inter-Loire, 2012 "will be a year of ‘vin de garde’ (wine for ageing/maturing) in contrast to the previous year", especially in Nantes country. InterLoire adds that these low yields "will not lead to much higher prices for the consumer, but a simple  reduction in stocks for winegrowers."

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Loire-Atlantique - CDI
Var - CDI
Gironde - CDI
Indre-et-Loire - Stage
PyrÃ©nÃ©es-Orientales - CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactÃ©ries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactÃ©ries adaptÃ©es Ã  vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Â© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit rÃ©servÃ©